At least seven dead, 17 injured in Hub bus-truck collision

QUETTA: At least seven people were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger coach collided with a truck near Uthal Zero Point in Hub, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting police.

According to police, the truck was loaded with stones when it rammed into the passenger coach, which was traveling from Panjgur to Karachi.

The fatalities included a woman and two children, while five of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi.

The remaining victims were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital Uthal for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government expressed grief over the loss of lives and said rescue teams were dispatched to the site immediately after the accident.

In a statement, the government assured that the injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals and provided with medical assistance.

The provincial spokesperson also extended condolences and solidarity with the affected families, while the district administration has been directed to ensure full assistance and relief measures.

Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.