Balochistan CM okays compensation for Harnai quake affectees

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has approved compensation for families affected by the devastating earthquake, which jolted the Harnai district in Balochistan on Oct 7, killing 26 people and injuring over 300 others, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, CM Bizenjo has announced financial assistance amounting to Rs500,000 to be disbursed among families of the deceased.

Similarly, Rs200,000 will be given to the injured of the quake.

Separately, the chief minister has also summoned a high-level meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) in connection with the Harnai earthquake.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar announced Rs12000 for each family in Harnai, the worst affected district of Balochistan province in the recent earthquake, under Ehsaas relief package,

Dr. Sania Nishtar assured that the federal government would extend all possible cooperation to the Balochistan government to assist the earthquake-affected population.

The deadly earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 at the Richter scale struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta on October 7.

The tremors were felt around 3: 01 in the night in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located in Harnai at the depth of 15 kilometres.