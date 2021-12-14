Balochistan CM expected to meet protesting Gwadar fishermen

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo is expected to meet protesting fishermen in Gwadar today (Tuesday), ARY News reported quoting well-informed sources.

The port road is closed as the fishermen have been protesting in favour of their demands from the last 30 days.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that CM Bizenjo has decided to meet Gwadar protesters after Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of’ very legitimate’ demands of the coastal community of Gwadar.

During his visit, CM Bizenjo will meet with Gwadar fishermen and will remove their reservations, sources said.

It is to be noted that the chief secretary Balochistan had reached the area yesterday to monitor the situation amid protest.

On Sunday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Sunday took notice of the ongoing protest of the fishermen in Gwadar, Balochistan.

In his tweet PM Imran Khan said: “I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to CM Balochistan.”

It is to be noted that tens of thousands of people, including women and children, marched on the main roads and streets of Gwadar on Friday in support of their movement launched for the rights of the people of Gwadar.

