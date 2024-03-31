Balochistan CM’s victory in election challenged in tribunal

ISLAMABAD: Jamhoori Watan Party’s Gohram Bugti has challenged Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti’s election victory in tribunal, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Gohram Bugti in his petition questioned, how could Sarfaraz Bugti be allowed to contest election from Balochistan Assembly’s constituency PB-10 (Dera Bugti). “As a minister of the caretaker cabinet, he could not contest the election,”, petitioner argued.

According to the petition, Sarfaraz Bugti got posting of his favorite polling staff, resigned from cabinet and contested the election.

“In papers he bagged votes with 80 to 99 percent ratio in the election and this ratio of vote casting is impossible in any election,” he petitioned.

Gohram Bugti pleaded to the tribunal for thumb verification of voters in the election.

“How could Sarfaraz Bugti keeps the assembly’s membership, when he was ineligible to contest the election,” the rival candidate said.

Gohram Bugti pleaded to the tribunal to declare the PB-10 seat vacant and announce by election in the constituency.