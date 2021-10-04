Balochistan coalition yet to resolve differences with estranged members

QUETTA: The political crisis in Balochistan’s ruling coalition led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has yet to be resolved after reservations of estranged legislators still persist, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

A reconciliation committee trying to iron out the differences with the estranged members of the provincial legislature.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has met with nine estranged provincial legislators including ministers in past two days to resolve the differences, sources said.

The chief minister is expected to meet with more alienated members of the ruling coalition today.

The provincial government’s spokesman Liaquat Shahwani, earlier in the ARY News talk show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’ said that the chief minister has met with seven estranged MPAs at their homes since yesterday morning.

Commenting on a no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition, Shahwani said that the government have no fear of this move, as the PDM was not in position to exert pressure over the government.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jam Kamal in a message from his Twitter handle, said that he had a meeting with six lawmakers in a good atmosphere and would resolve their issues.

“Some individuals wanted to create more differences and wanted us to react on each other, but Alhamdulillah we all have shown great responsibility and respect to each other,” he said.

In another development, the ruling BAP has announced to organise intra-party elections at the earliest after Jamal Kamal Khan stepped down as the president.

The ruling political party summoned a session of BAP divisional organisers, district presidents and general secretaries on October 12.

