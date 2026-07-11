Balochistan divided in 11 divisions and 41 districts

QUETTA: The Board of Revenue has notified the new districts and divisions in Balochistan under the recent decisions of the cabinet increasing the number of divisions in the province to 11 and districts to 41.

According to the new notification, provincial capital Quetta has been bifurcated in two separate districts on administrative basis i.e. Quetta East and Quetta West.

Sariab, Saddar and City subdivisions will be included in Quetta East district, while Kuchlak, Barori and Punjpai will come within administrative jurisdiction of Quetta West district.

Moreover, Quetta Division will now comprise of three districts, as Mastung has also been included in Quetta division, separating the district from Kalat Division.

A new division has been constituted after the name of Pishin, existing Pishin district has been administratively divided in two new districts of Pishin and Barshor. The Pishin division has been included Pishin, Barshor, Qilla Abdullah and Chaman.

Meanwhile, Wadh has been made a new district of Balochistan, separating it from Khuzdar.

The Kalat division has been dissolved and two new divisions Khuzdar and Lasbela have been formed in place of the former Kalat division.

Khuzdar division will now comprise of Khuzdar, Kalat, Surab and Wadh districts, while the administrative jurisdiction of new Lasbela division will be comprised of Lasbela, Hub and Awaran.

Dera Bugti and Barkhan districts of Balochistan have also been bifurcated in two districts each. After the new administrative division, North Dera Bugti and South Dera Bugti have become two separate districts.

Moreover, Sibi district has been renamed as Siwi and a new division has also been formed with the name of Siwi. The Siwi district’s administrative limits included district Siwi, South Dera Bugti and district Kachhi.

Another new division has been formed with the name of Koh-e-Suleman in Balochistan. This new division comprises of district Rakhni, Barkhan and North Dera Bugti, according to the official notification.