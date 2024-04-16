Balochistan faces wrath of devastating flash floods, rainfall

QUETTA: Rainfall played havoc with various parts of Balochistan as flash floods hit several districts of the southwestern province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Harnai and adjoining areas experience flooding in local rivers and nullahs as land link with several areas severed. Traffic could not be restored at Harnai-Quetta-Punjab highway for the fourth day.

Flooding has damaged railway track suspending railway traffic on Sibi-Harnai railway section for second day.

Railway officials have said that the repair work has been started at the track.

Chagai district administration has said that some vehicles carrying picnickers were swept away in flooding water. “The vehicles were destroyed but the passengers survived by fleeing to the nearby hills,” district administration stated.

At Toba Kakari in Pishin a local dam developed breach. “The PDMA and irrigation department staff filled earth around the dam to strengthen it,” DC Jumadad Mandokhel said. “The earth filling has been made in the dam’s outer part after 48 years,” deputy commissioner shared.

Floodwater of Nari River in Naseerabad district has entered in Bala Nari. The local people being evacuated to safer places while the wheat crop standing on several acres in Mithri has been destroyed in flooding.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains amid devastating flash floods in Balochistan.

According to the Met Office, more rains are expected in the province till April 19.

During the last 24 hours, 33 mm of rainfall recorded in Quetta, 28 mm in Sibbi, Dalbandin and Zhob 19 mm, Kalat 16, Sumingli 11, Barkhan 07, Lasbela 05 and Nokundi 2mm.

On Monday, strong winds and gusty winds prevailed in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur and Turbat.

Balochistan government has declared rain and urban flood emergency due to continuous heavy rains which battered several districts of the province, killing and injuring several people across the province, a government spokesman said on Monday.