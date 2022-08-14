Balochistan floods: Eight more dead, tally reaches 196

Quetta: Eight more people have been reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to details, PDMA told on Sunday that eight more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 196. A total of 96 men, 45 women, and 55 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

Moreover, 81 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

On August 6, six people were reported dead due to heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, taking the total to 176.

According to data shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) six more people, including five men and one woman, have lost their lives due to floods in different regions of Balochistan.

Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi. Another 75 people, including 48 men, 11 women and 16 children, were injured due to the floods, PDMA said.

Additionally, a total of 23,013 cattle also lost their lives due to the catastrophe while 1,98,461 acres of crops were destroyed amid the natural disaster, the PDMA added.

Tube wells, solar panels and other forms of communication are severely damaged due to the rains.

