Balochistan floods: Eight more reported dead, tally reaches 216

Quetta: Eight more people have been reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to details, PDMA told on Tuesday that six more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 216. A total of 98 men, 53 women, and 65 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

The recent eight deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours in the Jafaerabad area of Balochistan.

Moreover, 93 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

A total of 26,567 homes were damaged and 7,167 homes were demolished in the recent rains and floods in the province. Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

Rescue and relief operations are underway for flood-affected people. The PDMA provided 1150 tents, 650 food packets, 450 blankets, 250 water coolers, and 200 gas cylinders to flood-affected people.

A total of 18 bridges have been damaged amid the calamity.

