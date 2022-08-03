Death toll from Balochistan floods climbs to 166

QUETTA: The death toll from torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan has risen to 166 as two more people have lost their lives during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the latest PDMA report, 166 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Balochistan since June 1, while 76 others have been injured during this period.

Further, the authority said that several roads and bridges were washed away by floods.

It said rains had damaged 15,337 houses in the province since June 1, out of which 10,129 were partially damaged and 3,406 were completely destroyed.

The recent rains have badly affected Kohlu district and hundreds of acres of standing crops have been washed away in flood channels, while 23,013 cattle have been swept away by floodwaters.

PM orders round the clock monitoring of rescue, relief measures

Earlier today Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered round the clock monitoring of rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas.

He gave these directives during a briefing by the officials concerned in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also ordered an update regarding the relief and disbursement of funds to the flood victims through the submission of a report every 48 hours.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to speed up distribution of relief funds in Balochistan, especially in areas of Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, and Sibi.

