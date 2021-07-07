Balochistan Governor Amanullah Yasinzai resigns: sources

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Amanullah Yasinzai has resigned from his office, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Amanullah Yasinzai has submitted his resignation letter to President Arif Alvi, sources informed ARY News.

Earlier in April, it was learnt that Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to step down.

In a letter to Yasinzai, Prime Minister Imran had said he was unable to see the governor in person due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation in the country.

Imran said, “I intend to appoint a new governor in Balochistan and would, therefore, request you to resign.”

The decision to replace the governor came two days after the prime minister visited Balochistan on April 28, where he had performed the groundbreaking of various uplift projects in Quetta.

The federal government had appointed Yasinzai as Balochistan’s governor on October 3, 2018. Yasinzai’s nomination came after the resignation of Mohammad Khan Achakzai as the governor.

Yasinzai was born on August 7, 1954, and was appointed a judge in the Balochistan High Court on January 27, 1997. He became the BHC chief justice on September 14, 2005, and continued until August 5, 2009.