Balochistan govt announces compensation for victims of Iranian attack

QUETTA: Balochistan government on Wednesday announced payment of compensation to the heirs of women and injured girls who died as a result of Iranian attack in Panjgur, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the officials of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat said that Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki issued orders to pay compensation to the heirs of two women who died as a result of Iranian raid in Panjgur district. Along with this, compensation would also be paid to the injured girls.

According to the officials, instructions have been issued to Deputy Commissioner Panjgur to complete the necessary action immediately to pay compensation to the heirs of the deceased women and the injured girls.

Following Iran’s violation of Pakistani airspace, the Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday said Islamabad announced to expel Iranian ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran.

“Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch said in a post.

“Last night’s unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

“We have conveyed this message to the Iranian Government. We have also informed them that. We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO) after midnight, strikes in Pakistani territory resulted in “deaths of two innocent children while injuring of three girls”.