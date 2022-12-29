Balochistan govt imposes section 144 in Gwadar

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Thursday imposed section 144 in Gwadar for a period of one month after a policeman was martyred during protests, ARY News reported.

Under section 144, rallies, sit-ins, and any other public gathering of over five people have been prohibited while the authorities also banned the display of weapons.

محکمہ داخلہ کی طرف سے گوادر میں دفعہ 144 نافذ کردیا pic.twitter.com/f9yTCm2vfR — Home Minister Balochistan (@HomeBalochista1) December 28, 2022

The stern measures were taken in the port city after the death of a police constable amid protests by the Haq Do Tehreek.

Earlier, the Balochistan home minister directed officials to book suspects over the martyrdom of the constable. He termed such incidents intolerable and urged protesters to opt democratic process.

Our Forces peacefully dealt the entire process of #Hakdotehreek at Gwadar. But writ of the State challenged. Constable Yaser embraced #Shahadat with the wilful action of some miscreants present in the mob. Every democratic process will be supported but within the constitution. pic.twitter.com/LfrwzpnzUi — Meer Zia ullah Langau (@MeerLangau) December 27, 2022

