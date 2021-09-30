Balochistan Govt officer allegedly kidnapped in Karachi

KARACHI: A Grade-20 officer of Balochistan government was allegedly kidnapped in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Former Commissioner Relief and Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Balochistan was allegedly abducted from Karachi’s Tipu Sultan police station jurisdiction.

Imranullah, a son of Mohammad Aslam Tareen, has registered a complaint in the police station against kidnapping of his father.

“My father has been a Grade-20 officer of Balochistan government. Yesterday he left home to offer prayers, but didn’t return back,” Imran said in his complaint to police.

“A CCTV footage shown him going out of the guest house but not yet returned,” the son further said. “I think he has been abducted by unidentified culprits for some unknown reasons,” he said.

“Police should take legal measures for release of my father,” the son said in his complaint.

