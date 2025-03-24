Balochistan govt to take action against employees involved in anti-state narrative

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to take strict action against government employees involved in anti-state propaganda and activities, ARY News reported.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chaired a high-level meeting with administrative officers, which was also attended by the IG Balochistan and the Chief Secretary. The meeting focused on the law and order situation in the province.

CM Sarfraz Bugti instructed all commissioners and district officers to take immediate action against government employees involved in anti-state narratives, propaganda, and activities.

He added that anti-state elements would be included in the Fourth Schedule for close monitoring of their actions.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of hoisting the national flag and reciting the national anthem in all educational institutions across the province to strengthen national unity.

Chief Minister Bugti stated that heads of educational institutions failing to enforce these directives should resign.

He also warned against extortion at any security checkposts, stating that any SHO or Levies officer found responsible for such activities would be terminated upon verified complaints.

Furthermore, he mentioned that Baloch youth are being misguided into engaging in a futile conflict, and the government is taking steps to prevent this.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed the government’s resolve to defeat terrorist elements at all costs and ensure sustainable peace and development in Balochistan.

Chairing a meeting on the law and order situation in Balochistan, the president underscored the threat posed by the terrorists who wanted to divide the nation.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and other high officials.