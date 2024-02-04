Balochistan imposes restrictions on public meetings, gatherings

QUETTA: In view of the terrorism threat the provincial government has imposed restrictions on public meetings and election gatherings, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Caretaker information minister Jan Achakzai in a social media statement announced ban adding that the step has been taken in view of a terror alert, pointing out presence of a suspected woman suicide bomber in Balochistan’s seat of government.

Stressing the need of restrictions, he advised all political parties and candidates to hold their public meetings at indoor venues.

“We are aware of the importance of the election campaign, but protection of general public is the foremost priority,” he said.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan’s next general election is few days ahead on February 08.