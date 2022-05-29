Balochistan LG polls: CEC ECP warns against barring female voters

QUETTA: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Sunday warned of strict action in case of violations during the polling process as local bodies elections are underway in Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

The CEC who is supervising the election process in the central control room said that the ECP would not tolerate any interference during the polling process and urged the masses to use their right to vote without any fear.

“People should come out of their house and vote for their representatives,” Sikandar Sultan Raja said and further warned that legal action would be taken against anyone barring women from polling.

Polling is underway for the Local government (LG) polls in 32 out of 34 districts of Balochistan on Sunday, under strict security arrangements.

According to details, polling will continue till 5:00 on Sunday evening without any break.

Overall 3,552,398 registered voters will take part in the polls while 5,226 polling stations including 576 for men and 562 for women are established for the Balochistan local government elections.

1974 polling statements are declared sensitive and 2034 are highly sensitive. The voting process is being monitored by the special secretary from the EC Balochistan office.

Tight security measures have been taken to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the elections across the province.

Comments