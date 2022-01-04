PM asks Balochistan governor to start preparations for LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to details, the meeting discussed issues pertaining to the development projects in the province, especially ongoing projects in north Balochistan.

Imran Khan directed the Balochistan governor to complete all the ongoing development projects as soon as possible to provide relief to the common man.

The premier also directed him to start preparations for holding local body elections in Balochistan.

Earlier in November, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered the Balochistan government to provide all details for local government elections in province within two weeks.

The ECP had reserved its verdict regarding the local government polls in Balochistan in the previous hearing.

The Election Commission of Pakistan directed the Chief Secretary Balochistan and provincial secretary local government to provide details of rural and urban local councils within two weeks. “The plan of the council with maps and notifications should be provided to the election commission,” the ECP panel said in its ruling.

“In any case the election commission will begin delimitation of local councils in Balochistan from December 06,” the ECP said.

The ECP also directed concerned election commission office Balochistan to initiate its planning for delimitation of constituencies in province.