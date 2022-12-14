Balochistan LG polls: Voting for second phase underway

QUETTA: The voting for the second phase of the local government (LG) elections is underway in 32 districts of Balochistan.

In the second phase of the LG elections, the councilors elected during the first phase would cast their votes for the reserved seats of 7 municipal corporations, 48 municipal committees, and 597 union councils.

The polling will continue till 5pm without any break. Strict security measures have been put in place on the directions of the ECP in the polling areas.

The voting is being held for 33 percent of seats allocated for women, 5 percent each for farmers, labours and non-Muslims.

According to details, on the women-reserved seats, as many as 786 female candidates have been elected unopposed out of 2,082. Polling on 1295 seats is being held on women’s seats while no candidate submitted nomination papers on 19 seats.

On 902 Farmers’ seats, 412 have been elected unopposed while 10 remain vacant due to non-filing of nomination papers and polling on the other 480 seats underway.

On 902 reserved seats for labours, 408 have been elected unopposed while no one submitted nomination papers on 6 seats and the polling being held on 488 seats.

146 candidates have been elected unopposed on 902 Minorities seats, while election would be held on 709 seats due to not submission of nomination papers, while polling will be held on 47 seats.

In order to ensure a smooth, free, fair and transparent polling manner, the Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed 32 DROs, 131 ROs, 145 AROs, 597 Presiding Officers and 597 Polling Officers for Balochistan LG polls.

Comments