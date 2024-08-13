web analytics
Most wanted BLF terrorist killed

ISLAMABAD: A highly wanted terrorist of the banned Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) Shambin, alias Shahak, has been killed. According to reports, he was eliminated by one of his own comrades.

Details emerging from reliable sources indicate that Shambin’s death has exposed deep-seated internal rifts within the outlawed organization.

The ongoing power struggle within the BLF and other Indian-funded terrorist groups, operating in Balochistan, has intensified, culminating in Shambin’s assassination at the hands of a fellow BLF member, ARY News reported .

Sources further revealed that the slain BLF terrorist was a key commander within the organisation and was involved in numerous terrorist activities. He was wanted for attacks on security forces and the killing of comrades who had surrendered.

Shambin, alias Shahak, was directly involved in several attacks on security forces in Balochistan, according to the sources.

