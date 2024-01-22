Details of BLF terrorists killed in Pakistani strikes in Iran come to light

RAWALPINDI: Initial details of the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) terrorists, killed in Pakistani strikes inside Iran, emerged on Monday.

The Pakistani armed forces conducted successful airstrikes against hideouts of the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) in neighboring Iran, eliminating several key figures responsible for a string of violent attacks in the Balochistan province, last week.

The targeted operation resulted in the deaths of Dosta alias Chairman, Sahil alias Shafaq, Muhammad Wazir alias Waazo, Sarwar, and Bajar alias Soghat, all identified as prominent members of the BLF known for their involvement in terrorist activities across Balochistan.

According to details, Dosta alias Chairman was a resident of Panjgur district who joined the Baloch Liberation Front in 2013 and was a member of BLF commander Fazal Sher alias Tahir group.

Dosta has been involved in drug peddling, looting and several attacks against law enforcement agencies in the Paroom sector.

He was also involved in the kidnapping and subsequent murder of Akhlaq alias Shaukat in Balgatar area.

Another terrorist named Asghar alias Bisham, a resident of the Panjgur district, had a history of targeting security forces and civilians. Sarwar was involved in a firing incident on a Frontier Corps (FC) patrolling party on June 8, 2021 in Gawash Chakar Bazar, while another FC patrolling party was attacked in Panjgur district on July 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, on November 21, 2023, a soldier was martyred as a result of firing by Asghar.

Muhammad Wazir alias Wazo initially joined the Baloch Republican Army in 2014 and the BLF in 2019. He was known for his involvement in numerous terrorist activities alongside his brother, Abid alias Chakar in Paroom and Gwargo areas of Panjgur districts.

He was responsible for targeted killings, grenade attacks, and mine explosions targeting security forces and civilians.

Muhammad Wazir had killed Ahmadullah and Amir of Panjgur district in a targeted attack on September 14, 2020. On March 4, 2023.

Bajar alias Soghat was a BLF member since 2016, Soghat was implicated in kidnappings, murders, and attacks on security forces in the Paroom sector. He was involved in the abduction from his residence and the killing of Nazir on April 8, 2023.

He was also involved in a grenade attack on an FC convoy on the bridge checkpost on March 4, 2023.

Sahil Ling alias Shafaq, another terrorist who was killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Iran, was the brother of terrorist Bulbul, Sahil was active in extortion and terrorist activities in the Margat and Harnai areas.

The BLF terrorist was involved in several terrorist attacks against innocent Pakistanis and security forces.