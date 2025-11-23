Balochistan: Mercury drops to minus-2 in Quetta

QUETTA: A wave of severe cold has gripped Quetta, Kalat and other districts of Balochistan, the meteorological department reported on Sunday.

The minimum temperature in Quetta has dropped to minus-2 Celsius as frosty weather affected provincial capital city in the night and morning times.

According to the Met Office, the maximum temperature in Quetta is expected in daytime to 17 to 18°C.

Minimum temperature in Balochistan recorded in Kalat at minus-3 Celsius as cold and dry weather likely to sustain most districts of the province.

Most districts of the province are likely to remain dry, while northern parts of Balochistan are expected to experience intense cold, Met Office added.

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.