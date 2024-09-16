Senior minister dies at Karachi hospital

QUETTA: Minister for Local Government of Balochistan Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki has passed away at Karachi Hospital, ARY News reported.

As per details, the deceased Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) minister was a member of the Provincial Assembly from PB-8 Sibi.

Sardar Sarfraz Domki was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karachi. He had been suffering from liver disease.

The body of Sarfraz Domki is being transported from Karachi to his ancestral area, Lehri, where his funeral will take place.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-08, Sibbi by securing 27,677 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Mir Muhammad Asghar Khan Marri who bagged 23,769 votes.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti expressed sorrow over the death of Sardar Domki, saying that he played a positive role in the political and tribal systems of Balochistan.”

Sindh Chief Minister also expressed grief , saying, “Sardar Sarfaraz Domki’s services to the Pakistan People’s Party will always be remembered. May Allah elevate his status and grant patience to his family.”