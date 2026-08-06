RAWALPINDI, August 6, 2026: Security forces killed 12 terrorists during two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan’s Washuk and Mastung districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military media wing, on 5 & 6 August 2026, Security Forces conducted two high-tempo intelligence driven operations in Washuk & Mastung districts of Balochistan, as part of ongoing series of Intelligence Based Operations under “Rad-ul-Fitna-3”, relentless counter terrorism campaign aimed at eliminating Indian Proxies, killing 12 Terrorists of Fitna Al Hindustan.

On 5 August 2026, movement of six terrorists was picked up by the security forces in Washuk District of Balochistan. Own troops effectively engaged these terrorist. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, all six terrorist belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna Al Hindustan were sent to hell.

In another intelligence based operation on 6 August 2026, in Mustang District of Balochistan, six terrorists were sent to hell after intense fire exchange between armed forces and the terrorists. Moreover, terrorist hideout was also destroyed.

Under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.