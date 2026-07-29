Balochistan Police helps in recovery of 24 cars stolen from Karachi

KARACHI: Balochistan Police under a mutual assistance agreement with Karachi Police, recovered 24 vehicles from the province, SSP AVLC said on Wednesday.

SSP Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi Police, Khalid Mustafa Korai, has said that most of the snatched or stolen vehicles from the city destined to Balochistan. “The cars used to be sold on paltry price in Balochistan,” SSP said.

The AVLC had provided the data of the snatched or stolen vehicles from May 26, 2020, till date to Balochistan. “The recovered vehicles valued over Rs. 120 million”, SSP said.

The vehicles were identified with the data provided to the provincial police department, he said.

Balochistan Police demanded documents of the recovered vehicles, which were provided to them, after which they handed over the vehicles (to Karachi Police).

The police official, however, didn’t give details of further legal proceedings about handing over the recovered cars to their owners.

SSP-AVLC has said that the IG Police Sindh has also contacted to the DG Safe City Punjab, which will help in recovery of the stolen vehicles reach Punjab.

The police mutual assistance agreement will help in capture of criminals (from other provinces), he added.