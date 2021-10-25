Balochistan political turmoil ends after CM steps down

QUETTA: The Speaker Balochistan Assembly in the session today said that after resignation of the chief minister the no-confidence motion against him has been taken back under the rules of the house.

Abdul Rehman Khetran, who had tabled the motion, presented a resolution in the assembly to take back the no-trust motion.

The political turmoil in Balochistan has ended after Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani stepped down on Sunday evening and approval of his resignation by Governor Zahoor Agha.

The provincial cabinet stands dissolved under the constitution after resignation of the chief minister. Provincial Chief Secretary’s office issued a notification to the effect.

The new chief minister of the province will form his cabinet after taking oath as the chief executive of Balochistan.

Jam Kamal Khan in a statement has said, he is proud of his associates and allies adding that he didn’t bow to the palace conspiracies and resigned after mutual consultation.

Balochistan Assembly session held with Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in chair.

Speaker in the session condemned an act of disappearing four members of the house including three women legislators. “These incidents should not happen as only the assembly could take democratic decisions,” speaker said.

“Hopefully Balochistan’s grievances will come to an end,” opposition leader speaking in the house said. “The people have faced hardships in last three years. We have to win the confidence of the people,” Malik Sikandar Advocate said.

