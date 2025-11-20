Prolonged power suspension announced in Balochistan

The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) announced on Thursday that power supply will remain suspended in several areas of Balochistan, including Quetta, on November 21 (Friday) from 2:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. due to maintenance work.

As a result, consumers connected to various feeders will experience inconvenience.

QESCO stated that electricity will be suspended from multiple feeders due to development and maintenance work at different grid stations.

According to the QESCO notification, in Quetta city, power will remain suspended from the Jinnah Town, Brewery Road, and GOR Colony feeders from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

From the Sheikh Manda Grid, electricity will remain suspended from the Jabal Noor, Darem, Western Bypass, and Kharotabad feeders from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

From the Zarghoon Grid, the Nawan Kali Bypass and Sahibzada feeders will face outages from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At the Industrial Grid, the Sariab Mill, Shahnawaz, Shamozai, Mian Ghundi, and other feeders will remain without power from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Gulistan and Qilla Abdullah grids will also face outages from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. due to maintenance.

Furthermore, the Sariab Grid’s New & Old Jan Muhammad Road, Mariabad, Kasi-1, and Kasi-2 feeders will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

On November 21, electricity will remain suspended from the Syedabad feeder of the Mariabad Grid, and from the Airport Road, Takatu, Dostain, and Chashma feeders of the Sheikh Manda Grid, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Power will also remain suspended from the Barkhan and Kohlu grids on November 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., while the Sohbatpur Grid will be without power from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

QESCO stated that the suspension is necessary for system improvement and timely completion of maintenance work to ensure better and more reliable electricity supply for consumers.