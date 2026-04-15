Balochistan provides thresher fuel subsidy to farmers

QUETTA: Balochistan government has introduced agriculture relief package for farmers amid hike in fuel prices under the impact of regional tensions.

Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has said that initially subsidy has been transferred to the accounts of 3,102 farmers as the Thresher Fuel Subsidy Scheme has been formally launched. “In the next two to three days payments will be made to further 13,128 farmers”.

Chief Minister said that overall, 85,000 farmers have registered themselves in the province and verification of more than 74,000 of them have been completed.

He said Balochistan’s small landowners and farmers being provided financial assistance on priority basis. “Fuel subsidy will help to bring down burden of thresher expenses on farmers,” he added.

“It will be ensured to provide subsidy to eligible growers in phases,” chief minister said.

“We are standing by farmers in difficult economic conditions,” CM Bugti said.

The government has also continued effective steps for protection of the agriculture production, he added.