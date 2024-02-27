21.9 C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Rainfall lashes Gwadar, Naheng river water swept away bridge

GWADAR: Heavy rainfall lashed Gwadar and adjoining areas and submerged low-lying areas, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The private schools of the region announced off day today owing to downpour in the region.

The rainfall with thunderstorm caused flooding in local rivers. The water of Naheng river swept away a bridge after ferocious flooding caused in result of heavy rain.

Unprecedented heavy rain in Kech district of Balochistan blocked the road from Turbat to Mand in Makran region.

The Met Office has forecast likely rainfall with wind and thunderstorm at Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat, Turbat, Kech and Quetta, while snowfall over the hills in Ziarat, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah and other areas.

Met Office had earlier informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter in Balochistan and may grip upper parts of the country on 26th February.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with few heavy falls is expected in Chaghi, Noushki, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Sibbi, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu, according to the weather report.

