Balochistan reports 145 Covid cases, 11.90 pct positivity rate

QUETTA: Balochistan has reported 145 cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours showing gradual surge in positive cases, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“In seven districts of the province 145 coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours with 11.90 percent positive tests,” provincial corona operation cell said in a statement.

With fresh cases, the aggregate of COVID-19 infections in province has reached to 28,737.

The ratio of positive cases in Quetta recorded at 7.06 percent, according to the statement.

“Maximum positivity rate in province, 44 percent, reported from Awaran district of Balochistan,” the corona operation cell stated.

“In first 10 days of July 685 positive cases of Covid-19 reported in province with eight percent positivity rate,” pointing to an upsurge in the pandemic in province.

The COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pakistan as 2,607 new infections were diagnosed over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 989,275.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 21 more people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 22,781.

A total of 48,816 samples were tested, out of which 2,607 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent, the NCOC said.

The number of total tests to diagnose the pandemic in the country stands at 15,393,974, while 919,163 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.

2,508 people are still critical and being treated at the various hospitals of the country.