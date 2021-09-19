Balochistan reports 30 new Covid infections, active cases drop to 320

QUETTA: Balochistan reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, citing Corona Operation Cell of the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Coronavirus active cases have dropped in Balochistan to 320 with addition of 30 new infections reported in the province, the corona operation cell stated.

Fresh Covid-19 infections have been reported in eight districts of the province with current detection rate of the pandemic remained 3.88 percent, provincial corona operation cell said in its statement.

Balochistan Corona Operation Cell has stated that 773 coronavirus tests were conducted in the province in last 24 hours.

“In aggregate 344 people have been died by coronavirus disease in the province”, corona operation cell stated.

“The ratio of coronavirus positive cases has dropped to the minimum in last seven months,” according to the operation cell.

“The positive cases ratio in the first week of September has dropped to three percent,” according to the statement. “It is the lowest ratio after February 2021”.

The novel coronavirus claimed 71 more lives across Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, lifting the nationwide death toll to 27,206.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 55,027 samples were tested, out of which 2,580 turned out to be positive for the viral disease.

The country’s tally of infections rose to 1,223,841 after 2,580 new cases were reported.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 4.68 per cent, the NCOC said, adding the number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in the country stands at 4,964.