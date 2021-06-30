Balochistan reports 62 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

QUETTA: Balochistan has reported 62 cases of COVID-19 with 8.31 positive cases in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Provincial Health Department in a statement said that 746 tests were conducted in Balochistan last 24 hours with 62 coronavirus infections and 8.31 percent positivity rate.

Overall 308 patients of novel coronavirus have died in the province, the health department stated. Presently, Balochistan have 701 positive cases, while the number of coronavirus confirmed cases in province has reached to 27,145, according to the health department.

Total 26,136 patients have recovered from the disease in Balochistan, the recovery rate of the patients in the province remained 97 percent, provincial health officials said.

Pakistan has reported 27 more deaths over the last 24 hours by COVID-19 as the total number of the fatalities has reached 22,281, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 957,371 after the inclusion of 979 fresh infections during the said period.

The country conducted 42,062 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 979 Pakistanis were tested positive for the disease. The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 2.3%

The number of active cases in Pakistan currently stands at 31,606.