Balochistan reports 71 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

QUETTA: Balochistan has reported 71 cases of COVID-19 with above 9 positivity rate of infections in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Provincial Corona Operation Cell in a statement said that 747 tests conducted in nine districts of the province in the said time with 71 coronavirus infections and 9.49 percent positivity rate.

Two patients of novel coronavirus died of the COVID-19 in last 24 hours, Balochistan Corona Operation Cell stated. In Quetta, the ratio of positive tests remained 3.8 percent.

“Overall recovery rate from the disease in the province remained 97 percent,” provincial government’s operation cell said.

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 23 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, lifting the nationwide death toll to 22,211, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

A total of 901 new cases of the virus emerged when 44,544 samples were tested, taking the country’s caseload to 954,743.

The Covid-19 infection rate was recorded at 2.02, according to the NCOC.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease since the first case of the pandemic was reported in the country climbed to 900,291 after 1,347 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours.