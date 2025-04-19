Miftah Ismail claims Balochistan Road Project a ‘Deception’

HYDERABAD: The Awam Pakistan Party leader, Miftah Ismail, has made a surprising claim, by saying that the Balochistan road project was never accepted and approved and that the public has been misled and deceived, ARY News reported.



During a speaking session with the media in Hyderabad, the former finance minister declared that this year, the construction of the Balochistan road project is impossible. Miftah Ismail objected to the frequent policy reversals by politicians, precisely pointing out the recent “U-turn” of the Pakistan People’s Party.

Miftah Ismail clarified that the government’s failure to collect taxes will lead to the allocation of funds saved from petroleum to the budget, eventually, which will lead to an increase in the petroleum levy. He also demanded export permissions if the government is unable to provide support prices.

“We do not play on both sides of the wicket,” Ismail stated, emphasising the need for the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to decide on the Cholistan concern. He supported a nationwide stakeholder meeting to decide within the CCI.

Miftah Ismail slammed the government for increasing own salaries, and highlighted the claims of reduction in inflation and public satisfaction.

He expressed uncertainty about PTI chairman Imran Khan and his future, praying for his longevity and safety.

The Balochistan road project is a noteworthy initiative and infrastructure aims to bring improvement to the region’s connectivity.

Miftah Ismail’s allegations have sparked political discussion, with clarification being demanded by opposition parties from the government.

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) is a legitimate body which addresses burning concerns between the federal and provincial governments.

Earlier, Former Finance Minister and economist Miftah Ismail strongly criticised the government’s new net metering policy, which reduced the buyback rate of solar electricity in Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Miftah Ismail argued that this move was unfair and ultimately increased the burden on electricity consumers.