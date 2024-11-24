Educational institutions in Balochistan to remain closed on Monday

QUETTA: All of the educational institutions will remain closed in Balochsitan on Monday due to the call of a province-wide strike against the kidnapping of an 11-year-old student from Quetta.

The sit-in committee and traders association have jointly called for the wheel-jam strike on Monday, Nov 25, while several political parties have also supported the call, against the abduction of a minor, son of a tribal elder Haji Raz Mohammad.

According to the Department of Education, all public and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will remain closed today in the wake of the strike.

“The government decided to close educational institutions as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff, during the strike” sources said.

A strike was also observed on Nov 20 against the failure of authorities in recovery of the student who was abducted when returning home from school in Quetta.

During the strike large number of protesters, including family members of the student, staged a protest, demanding authorities to take immediate action to recover the abductee.

The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has also took notice of the kidnapping while several political leaders criticized the provincial government for failing to recover the child, despite passing 10 days.

On the other hand, In light of the ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, a decision has been made, to close all educational institutions in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to reports, the Islamabad Private Schools Association announced the closure of schools, citing the current situation as the reason for this decision.