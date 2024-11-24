PTI protest triggers closure of Rawalpindi, Islamabad educational institutions

Read More: PTI protest paralyses Islamabad, Rawalpindi; roads blocked, internet suspended
Earlier in the day, authorities completely sealed the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad in response to the Pakistan PTI protest in Islamabad.
Containers have been placed on major routes, including Faizabad Flyover, with heavy police deployment in the area.
Key roads such as Murree Road, Motorway, Rawat, T-Chowk, Taxila, Margalla, and Mandrah have been blocked, along with major highways like Murree Expressway, Hazara Expressway, and connecting roads from Punjab.
Over 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across Rawalpindi, with security arrangements tightened for PTI protest.
Police conducted raids throughout the night to detain PTI workers, resulting in the arrest of over 170 activists from various areas. Prisoner transport buses have been brought into the city to manage detainees.
Emergency measures have been implemented in hospitals, and rescue agencies have been put on high alert. Additionally, mobile internet services have been suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Attock to prevent the spread of PTI protest-related information.