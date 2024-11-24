web analytics
PTI protest triggers closure of Rawalpindi, Islamabad educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: In light of the ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, a decision has been made to close all educational institutions in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi tomorrow, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Islamabad Private Schools Association announced the closure of schools, citing the current situation as the reason for this decision.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Islamabad is expected to issue a formal notification regarding the closure of all educational institutions. The notification will apply to all schools and colleges across the federal capital.

This closure will apply to all educational institutions across the city to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing PTI protest.

Authorities have emphasised that the closure is a precautionary measure, taking into account the uncertainty of the situation and potential security concerns.

The decision will help avoid any possible disturbances or harm to the educational community while maintaining peace and order in the city.

Read More: PTI protest paralyses Islamabad, Rawalpindi; roads blocked, internet suspended

Earlier in the day, authorities completely sealed the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad in response to the Pakistan PTI protest in Islamabad.

Containers have been placed on major routes, including Faizabad Flyover, with heavy police deployment in the area.

Key roads such as Murree Road, Motorway, Rawat, T-Chowk, Taxila, Margalla, and Mandrah have been blocked, along with major highways like Murree Expressway, Hazara Expressway, and connecting roads from Punjab.

Over 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across Rawalpindi, with security arrangements tightened for PTI protest.

Police conducted raids throughout the night to detain PTI workers, resulting in the arrest of over 170 activists from various areas. Prisoner transport buses have been brought into the city to manage detainees.

Emergency measures have been implemented in hospitals, and rescue agencies have been put on high alert. Additionally, mobile internet services have been suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Attock to prevent the spread of PTI protest-related information.

 

