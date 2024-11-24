PTI protest triggers closure of Rawalpindi, Islamabad educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: In light of the ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, a decision has been made to close all educational institutions in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi tomorrow, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Islamabad Private Schools Association announced the closure of schools, citing the current situation as the reason for this decision.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Islamabad is expected to issue a formal notification regarding the closure of all educational institutions. The notification will apply to all schools and colleges across the federal capital.

This closure will apply to all educational institutions across the city to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing PTI protest.

Authorities have emphasised that the closure is a precautionary measure, taking into account the uncertainty of the situation and potential security concerns.

The decision will help avoid any possible disturbances or harm to the educational community while maintaining peace and order in the city.