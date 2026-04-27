Balochistan to install trackers in long-route passenger buses

The Balochistan Transport department has decided to install tracking systems in long-route passenger buses, ARY News reported on Monday.

A modern monitoring system is being introduced to prevent accidents on hazardous highways. Trackers will be installed in buses operating on national highways including N-25, N-50, N-65, N-70 and N-40.

According to the Transport Department, the trackers will enable real-time monitoring of bus speeds. Any instance of overspeeding will trigger an immediate alert to the control room.

Authorities have stated that no bus will be issued a route permit without a valid tracker certificate. Strict penalties and restrictions will be imposed on buses found violating the regulations.

The installation of trackers has been made mandatory for all passenger buses operating on national highways. Legal action will be taken against overspeeding and reckless driving.

Officials added that the digital monitoring system will help ensure safer travel for passengers and is part of broader efforts to modernise the transport system in Balochistan.

Earlier this year, seven people, including three women and two children, were killed in a tragic collision between two luxury vehicles near Yakmuch in Dalbadin.

According to police officials, the deceased included two men, three women, and two children. Three other individuals sustained injuries in the accident.