Balochistan train service being suspended, says Railways Minister

LAHORE: Railways Minister on Sunday said that owing to poor security conditions train operation being suspended in Balochistan for some days.

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi has stated that Peshawar to Quetta Jaffar Express service will remain suspended from August 10 to 13, while Peshawar bound Jaffar Express from Quetta to remain suspended from 11-14 August.

Meanwhile, Karachi to Quetta Bolan Mail’s operation has been suspended from August 10 to 15, railway minister said.

He said the train operation from Quetta will be resumed after issuance of the security clearance.

“Cowardly acts of terrorists could not weaken our determination,” Hanif Abbasi added.

Jaffar Express, derailed after an explosion near Spezand in Quetta, Balochistan, ARY News earlier reported today.

The blast occurred when Jaffar Express was passing by the area, injuring one passenger, according to a railway official.

The official further said that the blast derailed five coaches. A relief train has been sent from Quetta railway station.

Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express— carrying 440 passengers — was attacked on March 11 and several persons were taken hostage in the ambush, prompting a two-day security operation to neutralize the threat and rescue the captives.

Jaffar Express resumed its services after 16-day suspension on March 27 following the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) attack.