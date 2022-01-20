Balochistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio rises to 5.73%

QUETTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in Balochistan has risen to 5.73 per cent during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported, quoting the provincial health department.

The Balochistan health department said the province logged 36 cases during the past 24 hours after conducting 759 tests. 29 cases of the pandemic were reported in Quetta and seven were reported from Turbat.

With the inclusion of 36 fresh cases, the overall tally of the confirmed cases has reached 33,780 in Balochistan. As many as 33,288 people have regained their health, the department added.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Balochistan currently stands at 367.

On the other hand, Pakistan has recorded nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 58,943 samples were tested, out of which 6,808 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 11.55% as compared to yesterday’s 9.48%.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,345,801.

