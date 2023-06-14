Balochistan’s development funds doubled in budget 2023-24: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said Balochistan’s development funds doubled in budget 2023-24 and megaprojects completed in Gwadar in record time, ARY News reported.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting to review progress of projects in Gwadar.

In the budget 2023-24, he said allocation of development funds for Balochistan had been doubled which indicated the federal government’s commitment to uplift the province.

The meeting noted that since the incumbent government came into power in April 2022, the CEPC has been revived which remained neglected during the tenure of the previous government.

The minister said several projects had been completed by the incumbent government in Gwadar particularly related to water and electricity that were neglected by the previous government deliberately.

During the last three months, as many as 8 projects related to education, health, social sector to facilitate the people of Balochistan had been completed, the minister said while reiterating that the government would continue its efforts for uplift of the province to end its sense of deprivation.

He was of the view that supply of 100 megawatt electricity from Iran would help improve the lives and business of the people of Gwadar.

The minister also directed Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to focus on the recovery of bills and smooth supply of electricity to the people of Gwadar, besides creating awareness among the public about paying the utility bills.