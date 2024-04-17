Balochistan’s develpoment, prosperity top priority: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the development and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority of the federal government, ARY News reported.

Balochistan Chief Miniter (CM) Sarfraz Bugti called on the prime minister and apprised him of the relief activities in the province after torrential rains.

The meeting primarily focused on addressing various issues related to the development and prosperity of Balochistan. PM Shehbaz emphasized the centre’s commitment to supporting the provincial government in promoting education across Balochistan.

The prime minister said that in line with this commitment, the scope of the Danish School system will be extended to Balochistan to provide quality education to the students in the province. PM Shehbaz also pledged to create employment opportunities for the talented workforce of Balochistan.

Recognising the immense potential of the province’s mineral resources, he stressed the need to fully utilize and capitalise on these resources for the benefit of the people of Balochistan.

Read More: PM Shehbaz stresses full utlilisation of Balochistan’s minerals

“The federal government is taking measures to fully utlilise mineral resources of Balochistan,” PM Shehbaz added. During the meeting, the federal government’s initiatives and measures regarding the development and management of mineral resources were also discussed.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the prime minister stressed the importance of proper planning for the communication infrastructure, particularly the railway line to fully utilise the minerals and other resources in Balochistan

Presiding over a meeting in Lahore on the mines and minerals of Balochistan with particular reference to the Reqo Dik Project, PM Shehbaz ordered to upgrade of the road network at the earliest to connect the Reqo Dik project with Gwadar by road.

Among others, a delegation of Barrick Gold Company led by its Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow attended the meeting.

The prime minister also directed to remove project-related roadblocks and consult with all government players. He promised security for those working on the project, as well as logistics and transportation from Reqo Dik to the port, regarding the protection and safety of the labourers connected with the project.