Balochistan’s seven senators return unopposed on general seats

QUETTA: Seven Senate candidates from Balochistan on general seats returned unopposed after retirement of 8th candidate, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A Senate candidate on general seats Aijaz Ahmed retired thus seven candidates returned uncontested, provincial election commissioner has said.

Former caretaker prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has been elected unopposed on Senate as an independent candidate.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Ahmed Khan and ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan, National Party’s Jan Buledi, People’s Party’s Umar Gorgej, PML-N’s Shahzeb Durrani and Syedal Khan Nasir have also been elected unopposed as members of the Senate.

Now the elections will only be held on five seats from Balochistan including two technocrat seats, two women-reserved seats and one minority seat.

It is to be mentioned here that seven candidates for Senate’s general seats from Punjab have also been elected unopposed on Wednesday.

PML-N’s Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rashid, Nasir Mehmood, Talal Chaudhry, and

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi of the ruling coalition were elected unopposed.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s Hamid Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas were also elected on the Senate’s general seats.

Senate candidates Waleed Iqbal, Shahzad Waseem, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Musadik Masood Malik and Omar Sarfraz Cheema had withdrawn their nomination papers for the election.

The polling for Senate elections on vacant seats of the house will be held on April 02 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in the National Assembly and four provincial legislatures.