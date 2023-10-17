27.9 C
Ban imposed on smoking, tobacco products at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to impose a ban and fines on smoking and the use of all kinds of tobacco at the Karachi airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CAA issued a circular to notify a ban on smoking and the use of all tobacco products including pan, chalia and gutka on the premises of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The airport manager said that the ban will be taken into effect on November 6. The circular was issued to notify the employees of the CAA, airlines and all other companies.

The CAA warned of strict action against the violators and the entry passes of those employees would be suspended who were found using tobacco products or smoking.

The authority issued orders to the Airports Security Force (ASF) and the CAA vigilance officers to conduct strict monitoring of the terminal’s building. Additionally, a Rs1,000 fine will be imposed on the violator.

