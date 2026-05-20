Ban imposed on unregistered schools

KARACHI: The Sindh provincial government has warned private schools that they will face strict legal action if they continue operating without proper registration, ARY News reported.

Rafia Javed, the Additional Director of Private Institutions Sindh, stated that a strict ban has been imposed on schools conducting admissions or starting classes without official registration.

She also expressed serious concerns over unprotected and sub-standard school buildings, reiterating that obtaining prior approval is mandatory before opening any private school in the province.

Schools failing to comply face heavy fines and potential closure.

Furthermore, the Additional Director directed private school managements to prioritize student safety by ensuring proper fire safety arrangements and providing clean drinking water.

As part of a new set of instructions issued by the Sindh government, establishing separate toilets and maintaining a secure, protected environment have been declared essential requirements.

The government strictly reminded anyone looking to establish a private school that obtaining official registration is non-negotiable, and operating without it is a direct violation of the law.

Earlier today, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) carried out an anti-encroachment operation in Orangi Town, Karachi and recovered valuable land belonging to the Red Crescent Society after nearly four decades of illegal occupation.

During the operation in Orangi Town No. 5, authorities demolished more than 100 illegally constructed shops built on the land, which had been allocated for the construction of a hospital.

According to officials, the land had been under the control of an encroachment mafia for around 40 years, during which commercial activities were being carried out on the site.

Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sindh Branch, had repeatedly approached Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, the Karachi commissioner, and SBCA officials, requesting action to recover the encroached property.

Following these efforts, the SBCA launched an operation against the encroachers and cleared the commercial market established on the hospital land.

Authorities also confiscated goods during the operation and issued warning notices to prevent the land from being illegally occupied again.

Officials said the Red Crescent Society now plans to construct a hospital on the recovered land to provide free medical facilities to the public.