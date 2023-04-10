Ban on coverage of bomb blasts, firing incidents ‘illegal’: AEMEND

ISLAMABAD: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has slammed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for an ‘illegal’ ban on the coverage of bomb blasts and firing incidents, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) said in a statement that the ban on the coverage of bomb blasts and firing incidents by the PEMRA is ‘illegal’.

The association said that the PEMRA is continuously harassing the TV channels and using all tactics to pressure the management of the TV channels.

It added that the transmission of TV channels is being interrupted through cable operators and back-to-back issuances of the show-cause notices besides imposing ban on TV channels after wrong interpretation of the court orders.

The AEMEND added that an unannounced ban was imposed on airing the speeches of political leaders, whereas, the PEMRA also banned on the coverage of bomb blasts, firing and untoward incidents in the country.

The association said that it was the worst example of misusing the law by issuing such orders by the PEMRA. The association rejected the restrictions imposed by the PEMRA as the authority is trying to dictate the TV channels instead of regulating the laws.

The AEMEND condemned the PEMRA’s action for stopping the channels to broadcast the truth and seizing the freedom of expression in the country.

