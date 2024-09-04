Ban on foreign travel under PNIL challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the move to stop individuals from traveling abroad by including their names in the Pakistan National Identity List (PNIL), ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition filed by a citizen, Azhar Siddique, stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a notification regarding the inclusion of names in the PNIL, which is unlawful.

The FIA claims that it has the authority to prevent individuals from traveling abroad, but the petitioner questioned their authority, stating that the FIA does not have such powers.

Moreover, the petitioner argues that there is no law that allows for the restriction of citizens’ travel under the PNIL. The court is requested to declare the PNIL notification null and void.

PNIL

The Pakistan National Identity List (PNIL) is a list maintained by the Pakistani government that contains the names of individuals who are suspected of being involved in various criminal activities, such as terrorism, money laundering, and fraud. The list is used to identify and track individuals who are considered a threat to national security or are wanted for criminal investigations.

The PNIL list is maintained by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and is shared with various law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the police, and the intelligence agencies.