Chairman, other leadership of PPP opposes govt decision to ban PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Senior leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) voiced their opposition against the federal government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, the PPP leader Raza Rabbani stressed that banning a political party goes against the principles of democracy and urged the federal government to avoid such actions.

Rabbani highlighted that the country is already grappling with severe economic and political instability. He warned that the government’s move to ban PTI would only worsen the ongoing political chaos and negatively impact the federal.

He suggested that the government should instead focus on addressing the rising trends of terrorism.

Supporting this view, senior PPP leader Farhatullah Babar also criticized the idea of banning a political party.

On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Babar stated that discussing a ban on a political party or prosecuting a political leader for treason is futile, intolerable, and a recipe for political crisis.

He also noted that Pakistani democracy cannot endure self-made crises.

Additionally, PPP leader Nasir Shah mentioned that the party chairman had opposed the ban, and he personally does not support such measures.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal information minister Ata Tarar has announced that government’s decision to ban PTI.

Addressing an explosive presser, Ata Tarar said Article 17 of the constitution empowers the federal government to ban a political party.

He said there is credible evidence to support a ban on the PTI and cited the party’s involvement in foreign funding, the May 9 incident, its role in the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan, the cipher episode, and the resolution passed in the United States.