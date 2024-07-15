PTI to be banned, decides fed govt

ISLAMABAD: The federal information minister Ata Tarar has announced that government has decided to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Addressing an explosive presser, Ata Tarar said Article 17 of the constitution empowers the federal government to ban a political party.

He said there is credible evidence to support a ban on the PTI and cited the party’s involvement in foreign funding, the May 9 incident, its role in the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan, the cipher episode, and the resolution passed in the United States.

Attaullah Tarar stated that a reference will also be filed against former President Arif Alvi, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for violating the Constitution when the assemblies were dissolved following the no-confidence motion against the PTI government. He said the reference will be forwarded to the Supreme Court after approval by the federal cabinet.

The minister said there are certain lobbies sitting abroad which promote an anti-Pakistan agenda, support separatist movements and conspire against the country’s security and institutions. He mentioned the government has decided to take strict legal action against them, which may involve blocking their passports and identity cards.

He maintained the government and its allied parties have also decided to file a review petition against Supreme Court’s judgment in the reserved seats case. He emphasized that the judgment has legal lacunae and that they have strong legal grounds to file the review. He pointed out that the PTI had not sought relief in the case.

Ata Tarar said the government will complete all these processes while remaining within the domain of law and constitution. He said these matters will be taken forward so that in future nobody could dare to violate the constitution, hurt the national interests and attack the defense institutions.