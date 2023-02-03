Sindh High Court suspends permit issued for ‘Scrap Fest’

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday suspended the permit of a controversial festival called “Scrap Fest”, ARY News reported.

The controversial event was scheduled to be held on February 4 [Saturday] in Karachi’s Clifton area.

On the plea of some concerned citizens, the honorable court has suspended the permit for the festival which was issued by the Deputy Commissioner South (DC).

The residents complained that as an Islamic country, this type of festival is against the constitution as it will promote immoral activities in our society.

The court ordered DC and SSP south and others, to appear before the court on Feb 9 [Thursday] with records and issued notices to the advocate general and other parties involved in the matter related to the festival’s permit.

