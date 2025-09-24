Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against India

DUBAI: The high-voltage Ban vs Ind clash in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 Super Four produced fireworks early on, with Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 75 off 37 balls powering India to 168-6 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Wednesday. The Ban vs Ind encounter had fans on the edge as India’s batting performance swung from domination to collapse.

Put into bat first in this crucial Ban vs Ind tie, India started cautiously before Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill unleashed a counterattack. The pair stitched together a 77-run opening stand in just 6.2 overs, carrying forward their momentum from the previous Ban vs Ind outing against Pakistan.

Their partnership transformed India’s scorecard from a modest 17 in three overs to a commanding 34 in the fourth, after Gill dispatched Nasum Ahmed for a four and six, followed by Sharma’s six on the final delivery. The over produced 17 runs, sparking India’s surge in the Ban vs Ind battle.

Both openers continued their assault, taking another 17 runs from the next over to ensure India ended the powerplay strongly. Gill, however, was the first to depart, scoring 29 off 19 balls with two fours and a six. His dismissal was quickly followed by Shivam Dube, promoted up the order, who could manage only two runs.

Even then, India seemed destined for a near 200-run total in this Ban vs Ind contest, with Abhishek Sharma anchoring the innings in spectacular fashion. The left-hander hammered six fours and five towering sixes before his run out in the 12th over shifted momentum back to Bangladesh.

At that point, India were cruising at 112-3 in 11.1 overs, but Bangladesh seized control with disciplined bowling and regular wickets to peg the innings back.

Hardik Pandya tried to keep the scoreboard moving with 39 from 29 balls, laced with four boundaries and a six, but he fell on the final delivery of the innings. India eventually finished with 168-6 — a total that looked far less imposing than their earlier trajectory suggested.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain proved most effective, bagging two wickets for 27 runs in his three-over spell, helping stem the flow of runs at a crucial juncture of this gripping Ban vs Ind showdown.

Ban vs Ind Playing XIs

Bangladesh XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (capt & wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

